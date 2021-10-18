For Japan’s ‘Game Of Generals,’ a gawky teen star wins new fans.

Shogi, a Japanese chess variant known as the “game of generals,” is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to a hunky adolescent prodigy with a rock-star following.

Sota Fujii’s phenomenal popularity and eccentric charm have made him a household figure in Japan, reviving the traditional board game’s stale image and introducing it to a new generation of players.

This summer, the 19-year-old became the youngest player in shogi ever to achieve ninth dan, and last month, he became the youngest player to hold three of the sport’s eight main titles.

Fujii began his quest for a fourth place finish in the best-of-seven “Ryuo” championship series earlier this month, and his peers credit him with giving the chess-like game fresh life.

“It used to be mainly shogi fanatics who would watch it,” professional shogi player Taichi Nakamura told AFP. “But now regular news programs contain shogi tales, and that has drawn new fans.”

“Female shogi fans were rare in the past. However, following the arrival of Sota Fujii, a large number of females have become interested.” Fujii may appear an unusual pin-up with his messy mop of hair, silly grin, and high-pitched, lilting voice.

His visage, on the other hand, can be seen in magazines, billboards, and television sets all over Japan, and his favorite cakes sell out in convenience stores within hours of him devouring them during games.

His statements to the press are usually understated.

Fujii commented after his most recent success, “I don’t pay much attention to the titles themselves.”

“What matters most to me is how strong I can become.”

Shogi is played on a basic wooden board with Chinese characters painted on the pieces. It has been around for roughly 400 years in its current form.

The rules are similar to chess, with the exception that captured pieces can switch sides and return to the board, a technique attributed to 15th century Japanese mercenaries.

“I’ve been playing shogi for almost 50 years and I’ve never grown tired of it,” retired professional Kazuo Ishida, ninth dan, stated.

“That’s because it’s an endlessly varied game. It’s impossible to receive the same game twice.” If a shogi trainee wants to become a professional, he or she must attain first dan by the age of 21 and fourth dan by the age of 26. In Japan, there are approximately 160 active professional players.

Professionals are paid by the association and can supplement their income by winning prizes or commentating on matches.

