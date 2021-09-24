For Haitian migrants, the Mexican reality has supplanted the American dream.

For Haitian migrants confronted with the hard reality at the US-Mexico border, the American dream is fading, and some are considering staying and seeking a job to make ends meet instead.

“I’m not in a hurry to get into America. Yes, if I can find an opportunity, but if I can’t, I’m not going to risk crossing there,” said Yslande Saint Ange, a 29-year-old mother.

“If I can’t and the Mexican authorities can assist us with paperwork to allow us to hunt for work and rent a place, then we can stay without worry,” she continued.

Men and women met at Ciudad Acuna’s park, where they had built up a makeshift camp, to discuss what to do in light of the US repatriation of Haitians attempting to cross the border.

They were still reeling from the shock of scores of Mexican police officers arriving unexpectedly before daybreak on Thursday in what appeared to be a big raid.

Saint Ange remarked, “I jumped up running and advised my husband to run since the migration authorities are going to grab us.”

Mexican immigration officers subsequently entered the camp, claiming that the operation was intended to “guard” the migrants and “welcome” them to return to the southern city of Tapachula while their refugee claims were being processed.

Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, is already bursting at the seams with Central Americans and Haitians.

Many Haitians had sought sanctuary in Chile and Brazil after their country was devastated by a 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people.

The majority of residents in Ciudad Acuna left Tapachula because they were tired of fighting for survival every day.

“What can I do if I go to Tapachula? I’ve been out of my nation for four years… I don’t have anything – I don’t have anything!” Hollando Altidor, 25, said

“Tapachula appears to be hell for us, with deportation looming,” a young man seated next to Altidor, who did not want to be identified, remarked.

Marc Desilhomme, 29, said he was willing to stay in Mexico if he could transfer money to his Chilean daughter.

“For the time being, I don’t have anything. I don’t have any money, but I do have a female who can assist me. Before that, I need papers to work because you know how difficult it is to migrate without papers,” he explained.

For people traveling with children, the situation is much more critical.

Etlover Doriscar grabbed his son and ran when the cops arrived.