For getting married against their will, a pregnant teen was beheaded by her brother and mother.

After becoming pregnant and marrying against her parents’ wishes, an Indian teen was killed by her younger brother and mother.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Vaijapur. On Sunday, the 19-year-old girl asked her mother and brother to tea at her husband’s house. When her mother grabbed her legs and her brother attacked her with a scythe, she was cooking tea for them.

“That’s when her brother whacked her four times with a scythe and beheaded her. They then took the head and placed it in the yard outside the house, leaving the body inside “CNN quoted Kailash Prajapati, a senior police official, as saying.

At the time of the event, the victim’s 21-year-old spouse was also at home. He said he was too sick to work, but a ruckus jolted him awake. The pair also attacked him, but he managed to flee, according to the report.

The attack occurred after the girl had a court marriage with her partner in July without her family’s consent, according to police. The victim and her spouse were of the same caste, but the woman’s family opposed their marriage since his family was poorer than theirs, according to the BBC.

Following the beheading, the victim’s brother and mother surrendered to authorities. The younger sibling, who is under the age of 18, was taken to a juvenile detention center. According to the article, police hinted at preparations to challenge the son’s age in court after discovering a certificate indicating he was already an adult. The mother was taken into custody by the police.

Although the victim’s brother and mother have yet to be charged, a police report stated murder charges against both of them pending an investigation. The Indian Express said that police are also attempting to recover a “selfie” taken by the mother-son combo with the victim’s head from a phone handed to them.

The facts in the police report, according to CNN, “follow the pattern of an honor killing.”

The term “honor killing” refers to the assassination of a woman by male family members who believe the victim has brought shame to the family name.

According to data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau, there were 23 “honor killings” in the year 2020.