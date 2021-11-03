For exporting used medical gloves and equipment to the United States, a man was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Thai attorney-office general’s said that a Thai man was sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of producing and shipping used or low-grade medical gloves and equipment to the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the sentencing is part of a bigger crackdown in Thailand on an increase in rubber glove-related fraud.

Pipatpon Homjanya worked for Paddy the Room Trading Co., which Thai officials claimed exported millions of cases of gloves packed without license in boxes from a legal glove manufacturer.

According to Thai media, while Pipatpon was convicted of utilizing another company’s brand and producing and distributing defective gloves and equipment, Paddy the Room’s managing director has yet to face charges. According to the Associated Press, Luk-fei Yang Yang, who was identified as Chinese in police and company records, departed Thailand before prosecutors could file official allegations in court.

Paddy the Room came under fire in May after an American businessman claimed he had been misled by the organization and was detained.

Louis Ziskin and his associates were jailed for reportedly holding a Taiwanese representative of another company, Collections Enterprise, in order to force it to repay money after Paddy the Room’s gloves were discovered to be of poor quality. The payment for the deal had been handled by Collections Enterprise.

Ziskin had paid $2.7 million for gloves to be sent to his Los Angeles-based company, AirQueen, which he denies being involved in the alleged imprisonment. In March, he filed a complaint against Paddy the Room with Thai police.

Police failed to present evidence in time to seek to a court to hold Ziskin and his colleagues for additional investigation, according to Police Lt. Gen. Jirabhob Bhuridej.

Police in Thailand announced the arrest of the CEO of another company on Wednesday, accusing him of defrauding abroad customers out of millions of dollars for medical rubber gloves that were never delivered during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Jirabhob, the Florida-based Rock Fintek filed a complaint alleging that Thailand’s Sufficiency Economy City Co. failed to deliver 2 million boxes of nitrile gloves worth $15.5 million after a 40% deposit was paid.

He said that Sufficiency had been sued by two other corporations, one from France and the other from Hong Kong. This is a condensed version of the information.