For every dollar pledged, $4 was spent on fossil fuel subsidies, according to the United Nations.

According to a report released by the United Nations to promote its Don’t Choose Extinction campaign, the world spends $423 billion each year on fossil fuel subsidies. The ad, which aims to raise awareness about the negative consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, also features celebrities such as Jack Black, Eiza González, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Assa Maga.

According to the United Nations, for every $4 spent on fossil fuel subsidies, about $1 is pledged to combat climate change in low-income nations. It claims that the world has mainly failed to keep its $100 billion promise to combat climate change around the world.

That $423 billion is four times the amount requested to assist the globe in making the transition to a fossil-free future. According to the International Monetary Fund, half of the public resources spent on fossil fuel usage serve 20% of the population in low-income nations.

Globally, the energy sector is responsible for 73 percent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. According to another report, rather than cutting consumption, world governments intend to create more than twice the amount of fossil fuels in 2030.

While spending on fossil fuels is frequently justified to provide energy to low-income groups, because climate-friendly alternatives are not yet cheaper, spending on fossil fuels actually contributes to global inequality.

“In the last couple of years alone, there has been more invested in new renewable energy infrastructure, and thus in the construction and bringing it on stream, than in oil, gas, coal, and nuclear combined,” Achim Steiner, the head of the United Nations Development Programme, told CNBC.

“The sorrow is that my children, the next generation, will no longer have a choice since we will have passed the point of no return…

And that is, in essence, the historical point in time in which we find ourselves, effectively having all of the resources to combat climate change but lacking the willpower to make the decisions necessary to make it happen,” Steiner continued.