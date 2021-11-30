For conservative Americans, Enes Kanter has become a hero.

Enes Kanter of the NBA appears to be on his way to winning the hearts and minds of conservative Americans after telling Fox News that anyone who criticize the US should “keep their lips shut.”

After signing his oath of loyalty on Monday, the Boston Celtics center, who is now legally known as Enes Kanter Freedom after a legal name change, became an American citizen. His Twitter username has also been changed to @EnesFreedom.

After launching a vociferous social media campaign in October against the Chinese government and specifically General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, the 29-year-old told Fox host Tucker Carlson that his teammates jokingly dubbed him “Mr. Freedom.”

His on-court advocacy, which includes specially made sneakers, as well as his off-court shaming of NBA sponsor Nike, as well as present and former players, has elicited mixed reactions. Nike has remained mute, according to Kanter, despite publicly supporting other civil rights movements like Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

Among his colleagues, he has created enemies with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. James, a Chinese fan favorite, has not joined Kanter in criticising Beijing’s policies towards minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as its repression of freedoms in Hong Kong and intimidation of Taiwan.

For the “King,” money takes precedence above morals. It’s sad and revolting to see how these athletes act as if they care about social justice. When Big Boss says “shut up and dribble,” they truly do. Is it part of your research or did you learn about the slave labor used to make your shoes? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ Enes Kanter, Enes Kanter, Enes Kanter, Enes The 18th of November, 2021 (@EnesFreedom) More recently, the Celtics player chastised the International Olympic Committee for its role in stifling Chinese tennis sensation Peng Shuai’s high-profile #MeToo case. He used the hashtags #WhereIsPengShuai and #NoBeijing2022 on Twitter to demand that the future Winter Olympics be transferred out of China.

“It appears that those who come here from non-free countries value the freedoms here far more than those of us who grew up with them.” Have. This is a condensed version of the information.