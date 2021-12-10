For Complaining About Her Neighbor’s “Selfish” Existence, a Woman Was Labeled “Unhinged.”

Yasminrainbowspirit, the tenant, posted her thoughts on the site’s popular Am I The A**hole forum, where she was nearly universally classified as the wrongdoer.

She started by explaining her living condition, disclosing that she, her husband, and their children reside on the top floor of a house that has been transformed into a three-bedroom apartment.

As Yasminrainbowspirit stated, the lower floor has the same layout: “The house had been on the market for a while and had lately been purchased by a woman. She doesn’t have any children, so I was perplexed when she bought a three-bedroom house, but I quickly discovered it’s because she runs a home-based craft business that requires two bedrooms.” The primary issue, she claims, is that their next-door neighbor uses the main bedroom as a “craft room,” which is right beneath theirs. She claimed she lives in council housing, which is assumed to be in the United Kingdom, without specifying where they live.

The woman screamed, “It was good at first because she hadn’t completely moved in, but now it’s driving me insane. She spends virtually the entire day in that room, and I can hear her walking around and the faint sound of equipment. I don’t spend much time in my room during the day, but when I do, it irritates me to know she’s there all the time.

“Why couldn’t she have chosen the smaller bedrooms if she knew the kids would be gone all day? She always puts away her embroidery and sewing machines by 7 p.m., but she’s told me she can stay up until 10 p.m. on occasion to finish orders, which makes me nervous.

“I go to bed at 9 p.m., but I can’t sleep for hours because I’m watching her every move. It drives me insane just knowing she’s awake and wandering around, since I think it’s so selfish to purchase a flat and work from home.” She admitted that her husband encouraged her to “cool down” and that he “doesn’t see the big issue about her using her house as she pleases,” but she chose to ignore him. This is a condensed version of the information.