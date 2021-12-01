For Belarusian migrants, the EU proposes a longer legal limbo.

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that member states bordering Belarus, which are dealing with migrant flows purportedly coordinated by Minsk, be allowed to detain asylum petitions in limbo for longer.

The changes would allow Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia to increase the time limit for registering new asylum claims from 10 days to four weeks, as well as the time restriction for deciding on an application from four months to four months.

Migrant rights organizations lambasted the reforms, calling them “Fortress Europe” and smearing the EU’s image for treating asylum seekers humanely.

Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, said at a press conference that the situation at the Belarus borders for those EU countries was “unique… and that’s why we’re taking all these steps.”

She said the crisis was “de-escalating,” with EU pressure forcing migrant-origin nations like Iraq to block Belarus-bound planes and return some of the tens of thousands of people already in the country.

The temptation for “flexibility… to cope with a risk, with a tough and stressful circumstance” remained, she said.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission, said the EU was in “firefighting” mode to deal with Belarus’ “hybrid danger” of migrants heading for the EU’s borders.

Poland, on the other hand, labeled the initiative “counterproductive,” claiming that it had not been contacted.

Andrzej Sados, Poland’s EU ambassador, stated, “The Commission selected the exact opposite solution to what we advocated.”

“We proposed that in the event of a hybrid attack, the prospect of halting rather than extending asylum processes be considered.”

Amnesty International slammed the plan, claiming that the situation was already “fully controllable” under the current rules.

“Today’s measures will further penalize people for political advantages, diminish asylum rights, and harm the EU’s standing at home and abroad,” Eve Geddie, the group’s European director, said.

“This plan impairs the fundamental rights of asylum seekers and builds Fortress Europe, and goes against everything that the EU should stand for,” Erin McKay, migration campaign manager at Oxfam, another NGO, said.

To move forward, the idea must be approved by all EU member states.

The European Parliament will be “consulted” on the idea, but it will have no power to stop it because it is based on an EU treaty clause that allows for “provisional measures in emergency migratory situations at the EU’s external frontiers.”

According to the European Commission, approximately 8,000 Belarusian migrants have entered the EU this year, with 4,285 arriving in Lithuania, 3,255 in Poland, and 426 in Latvia.

Iraq is the source of the majority of the irregular immigration.