For Austria’s conservatives, a ‘loyal soldier’ takes the reins.

Austria’s conservatives are hoping that their new Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who was sworn in on Monday, will live up to his reputation as a straight-laced former soldier who will calm the country’s tumultuous political waters.

Nehammer, 49, was born in Vienna and went through the ranks of the military to the rank of senior lieutenant before leaving to engage in political communications and join the conservative People’s Party (OeVP).

As a “faithful soldier” who rose through the ranks, he worked in various critical roles and won the party’s support in the OeVP’s stronghold region of Lower Austria.

He became interior minister in early 2020, and his ministry was chastised for its response to the Islamist terror assault in Vienna in November of that year.

The father of two is married to the daughter of a well-known TV personality, and he praised Austrians for noticing social separation at the start of the pandemic while walking with his Bavarian Mountain Hound, Fanny.

The public’s willingness to comply with frequent lockdowns has eroded, and Nehammer has recently issued warnings to individuals protesting lockdowns and mandatory vaccination to stay within the law.

Commentators in Austria are optimistic that Nehammer, the country’s third chancellor in as many months, can put a stop to the political turmoil that began with a wide-ranging corruption investigation that forced then-chancellor Sebastian Kurz to resign after a raid on his office in October.

Despite being one of Kurz’s most trusted enforcers, Nehammer was never part of the theft and disinformation scandal that consumed his inner circle.

Conservatives immediately chose Nehammer as the party’s next leader when Kurz announced his retirement from parliament and his successor as chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, offered to step down.

Nehammer took use of the chance to nominate new ministers of the interior, finance, and education, while maintaining that he would “hold the line” on the OeVP’s harsh immigration and security views.

His tenure as Interior Minister was marred by controversy.

After a jihadist convicted of attempting to join the Islamic State killed four people in Vienna last year, Nehammer’s ministry was chastised for failing to keep an eye on the individual despite information from Slovakia that he was seeking to buy ammunition.

Even as the Taliban approached Kabul’s gates, Nehammer enraged critics by overseeing the expulsion of children born in Austria and insisted that Afghans with no right to remain be repatriated.

