For Australia’s second-largest city, the Virus Lockdown is about to come to an end.

If vaccine targets are met, Australia’s second-largest city will be free of the coronavirus by late October, according to an official roadmap released Sunday.

Since August 5, around five million individuals in Melbourne have been under stay-at-home orders, the sixth such order during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Officials in Victoria, which includes Melbourne, have declared that the orders will be lifted if 70% of over-16s have been fully vaccinated. They estimated that the aim will be met on October 26.

“The lockdown will be lifted. The curfew and the (limited) reasons to leave your home will no longer be in effect,” Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said, adding that a slew of other restrictions would remain in place.

Restaurants and taverns will be allowed to reopen, but only with a maximum of 50 fully vaccinated persons seated outside, and visitation to private residences will be prohibited.

Fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will enjoy a larger variety of freedoms, including no masks outside, up to 10 guests to homes, and the ability to work from workplaces, once the vaccination rate reaches 80 percent, which is expected around November 5.

Andrews said the modifications will put the health system under “great pressure,” but that the staggered openings would help Melbourne’s infection response “normalize.”

“We won’t be able to control this virus indefinitely. “The purpose of the lockdowns has been to purchase time to get to 70 and 80 percent vaccination,” he explained.

“We are rapidly approaching those milestones, and at that point, we must reopen the facility, because remaining closed indefinitely has its own set of costs in every meaning of the word.”

The announcement came a day after a violent anti-lockdown demonstration in Melbourne left six police officers injured and over 200 protestors arrested.

Pepper spray was used on the mob, which disregarded stay-at-home instructions by marching through an inner-city neighbourhood in protest of pandemic restrictions.

Despite maintaining rigorous lockdown restrictions, Melbourne was put on lockdown for nearly four months last year and has been registering hundreds of new cases every day.

Australia has failed to manage the more contagious Delta form after maintaining a “zero Covid” strategy for much of the epidemic, and state leaders are increasingly moving to relax restrictions once increased vaccination coverage is achieved.