For another five months, New Zealand will remain closed to foreigners.

New Zealand announced on Wednesday that it will remain closed to international visitors for at least another five months as it gradually eases some of the world’s strictest pandemic border controls.

New Zealanders trapped in Australia, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, will be able to come home starting in mid-January, while Kiwis traveling from other countries will be permitted in a month later.

Foreign nationals, on the other hand, will have to wait until the end of April, according to the plan for a phased reopening published on Wednesday.

“We acknowledge it’s been difficult,” Hipkins told reporters, “but the end of severely restricted travel is finally in sight.”

In March of last year, New Zealand closed its borders, requiring all overseas newcomers to spend two weeks in a hotel quarantine, which was recently reduced to seven days.

Travellers would self-isolate for seven days under the new system, according to Hipkins, if they were properly vaccinated and passed a set of Covid-19 tests.

The decision comes amid rising criticism from New Zealanders living abroad who are unable to book rooms under the overburdened hotel quarantine system.

There are frequent allegations in the local media of Kiwis being unable to return home to see dying relatives due to a lack of quarantine rooms.

The border declaration comes as New Zealand prepares to overhaul its domestic Covid-19 response, eliminating lockdowns in acknowledgement of the highly contagious Delta variant’s deep roots in the population.

Its earlier policy of entirely eradicating the virus resulted in only 40 deaths in a population of five million people, but officials have recognized that Delta has made that aim unattainable.

Hipkins agreed that many New Zealanders expected the border to be open for Christmas, but he said that was unrealistic.

“There is still a global pandemic,” he stated, “with case numbers rising in Europe and other parts of the world.”

“As a result, we must exercise caution when reopening our border; that is what we are doing and have always done.”

According to Hipkins, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Fiji, and Brazil would no longer be categorized as very-high-risk countries as of next month, allowing its citizens to travel to New Zealand starting April 30.

He claimed “bespoke” procedures might allow overseas students and Australians to travel before April 30, but he couldn’t promise it.