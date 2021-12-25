For 24-hour Covid Infections, France Breaks the 100,000 Barrier.

In France, the number of covid infections has reached six figures. Saturday saw health officials report 104,611 instances in the previous 24 hours, marking the third day in a row that the numbers have reached new highs.

The newest data came ahead of a video-conference meeting Monday with President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government to propose new Covid safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the impact of the Omicron variant’s rapid spread.

Adults should get a booster shot three months after their initial vaccine, according to the health authority.

The government is now aiming to make the health pass granted to those who have been vaccinated only valid if they accept the booster shot.

The pass is essential for foreign travel as well as entry to cafes, restaurants, and public spaces.

Some areas have already put in place their own security measures.