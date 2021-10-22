Footprints of a Giant Dinosaur Have Been Found in Patagonia Reservoir.

In a 100-million-year-old granite formation in Patagonia, at the southern tip of South America, Argentine security personnel uncovered 13 huge dinosaur footprints belonging to a carnivorous species with claws.

Officers from the Argentina Naval Prefecture, a police agency that also serves as a coast guard and river protection service, made the find while monitoring the Ezequiel Ramos Mexia Reservoir on the Argentinean side of Patagonia, which is separated from the Chilean side by the Andes Mountains.

“The squad observed 13 footprints on a rocky landscape and some fallen rocks, located around four kilometers [2.48 miles] from the place known as ‘Los Gigantes,” the navy prefecture said in a statement.

The footprints have been dated to the Late Cretaceous period, which lasted from 100 million to 66 million years ago and ended with the mass extinction of dinosaurs. They haven’t determined which dinosaur species the footprints belong to, although the Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops roamed the Earth throughout the Late Cretaceous period.

The region where the discovery was found is part of the Candeleros Formation, a geological formation formed largely of sandstone deposited by an old river system, according to the naval prefecture’s statement. The deposit is around 100 million years old and contains several dinosaur footprints and remains.

The tracks were left by “a bipedal dinosaur of medium-large size,” according to scientists from the Ernesto Bachmann Municipal Paleontological, Archaeological, and Historical Museum’s Paleontological Laboratory. Animals that walk on two legs are known as bipedal. The dinosaur was proven to be a tridactyl, which means each foot has three toes, but the species is unknown.

The footprints measured between 11.8 and 19.6 inches (30–50 cm), and the three extended toes had pointy ends, according to experts at the National University of Rio Negro. According to the researchers, this indicates that the footprints belonged to a theropod dinosaur, a bipedal carnivore with claws that stood between 3.9 and 4.9 feet (1.2–1.5 meters) tall.

