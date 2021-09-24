Footprints from the Past Rewrite the history of humanity in the Americas.

Footprints reaching back 23,000 years have been discovered in the United States, implying that people occupied North America long before the last Ice Age ended, according to study released Thursday.

The discoveries push back the time when the continent was originally settled by humans by thousands of years.

The footprints were discovered in the mud on the banks of a long-dried-up lake that is now part of the New Mexico desert.

Sediment filled the indentations and cemented into rock, conserving the remains of our forefathers and providing scientists with a thorough look into their lives.

The authors of a study published in the American magazine Science wrote, “Many tracks appear to be those of teenagers and children; huge adult footprints are less common.”

“One theory is that this is due to the division of labor, in which adults are assigned to skilled tasks and teenagers are assigned to ‘fetching and carrying.’

“Children accompany teenagers, and they leave a greater number of imprints as a group.”

Researchers discovered mammoth, prehistoric wolf, and even enormous sloth traces, all of which appear to have been present when humans visited the lake.

The Americas were the last continent that humans reached.

For decades, the most widely accepted explanation has been that immigrants crossed a land bridge — the present-day Bering Strait – from eastern Siberia to North America.

They traveled south from Alaska in search of milder climates.

Archaeological evidence, including mammoth spearheads, has long supported a 13,500-year-old settlement associated with the Clovis culture – named after a town in New Mexico.

This was the continent’s first civilisation, and the forerunner of the indigenous peoples that became known as Native Americans.

However, over the last 20 years, fresh findings have cast doubt on the Clovis culture, pushing back the date of the first settlements.

Even this pushed-back estimate of the age of the first settlements, after the end of the so-called “last glacial maximum” – the period when ice sheets were at their most widespread – was not more than 16,000 years.

This period, which lasted until around 20,000 years ago, is significant because it is thought that human migration from Asia into North America and beyond would have been difficult with ice covering much of the northern regions of the continent.