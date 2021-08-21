Footage of a US Marine assisting a baby goes viral, capturing the chaos in Kabul.

A heartbreaking video of a US Marine hoisting a baby over a razor-wire-topped wall at Kabul’s airport went viral on Friday, amid the pandemonium of hundreds of people attempting to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control.

Nearly a week into the airlift to evacuate foreigners and Afghans from the war-torn country, a video of a child with its diaper slipping off being lifted aloft by one arm high over a swarm of Afghans waiting to reach the airport went viral.

It added a delicate touch to the tense evacuation, in which roughly 6,000 heavily armed US troops have assumed control of the airport while their long-time opponent, the Taliban, patrols the streets outside and begins to impose a harsh and anti-American rule.

The Marines were told the unidentified baby was sick and asked to help, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

He told reporters, “The footage you’re talking about – the parent asked the Marines to look after the infant since the baby was ill.”

“So the Marine you see reaching over the wall brought it to a Norwegian hospital near the airport,” explains the narrator. They took care of the infant and returned him to his father,” he stated.

“It was an act of charity since the baby was in danger.”

He stated he had no idea who the family was or what their situation was, such as if they had been approved to relocate to the United States under a special program for Afghans who worked with the Americans or were otherwise at high risk of Taliban attack.

While the video of that act looked to have been shot independently, the US military released numerous more officially sanctioned photos of soldiers assisting children of Afghan refugees.

In one, a soldier in war gear sits with a wrapped baby in his arms, smiling at the youngster like a new father, as his fellow soldiers stand nearby on high alert.

Two female American troops carry kids in their arms in another.

Another displays a US soldier providing water to a small child.

On Twitter, US congressman and war veteran Peter Meijer remarked of the photographs, “This is the America we need to be.”

Thousands of people queued Friday in harsh conditions to board US C-17 cargo planes destined for. The official Pentagon images stood out among a glaring dearth of independently captured pictures from inside the airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.