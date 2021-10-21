Food and gas prices may not fall before mid-2022, according to the World Bank, due to rising energy costs.

Following an increase of more than 80% in 2021, the World Bank predicts that energy costs will continue to grow, a pattern that might go well into the second half of 2022.

The World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook, released on Thursday, includes these conclusions. In addition to the preceding findings, the research stated that this pattern might cause a spike in global inflation, which could cause agricultural product prices to follow a similar path, raising concerns about food security in a number of developing countries.

According to Reuters, Ayhan Kose, chief economist and director of the World Bank’s Prospects Group, which produces the Outlook report, stated, “The spike in energy prices offers considerable near-term threats to global inflation and, if maintained, could potentially weigh on GDP in energy-importing nations.”

“The strong rebound in commodity prices is proving to be more pronounced than previously anticipated,” stated Kose. “Recent price volatility may make policy decisions more difficult as countries recover from last year’s global slump.” These price hikes, according to the World Bank, are due to supply chain bottlenecks as countries struggle to get their systems in order. Following widespread COVID-19 immunizations, demand in Western markets has surged. As the holiday season approaches, demand is projected to increase even more.

According to Reuters, the World Bank warned that prices could rise further in the near future as markets react to supply chain bottlenecks, harsh weather events, the uneven COVID-19 recovery, and the danger of new outbreaks.

In light of these considerations, the World Bank predicts that the price of a barrel of crude oil would rise to $74 in 2022, from $70 in 2021. This figure is expected to fall to $65 per barrel by 2023.

Increased demand for electricity in Europe as a result of lower winter temperatures has pushed countries to the brink. As a result of the fuel crisis, some countries are considering adopting coal, which could jeopardize their climate change commitments. The European Union has issued a strong warning against this action.

“It will be a tragedy if, in this crisis, we re-invest in coal, which is a non-renewable energy source. This is a condensed version of the information.