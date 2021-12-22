Food aid to Yemen will be cut due to a lack of funds, according to a UN agency.

Due to a lack of funding, the World Food Programme said it was “forced” to restrict supplies to Yemen on Wednesday, warning of an increase in hunger in the war-torn country.

“Starting in January, eight million people will receive a reduced food ration, while five million people who are at immediate risk of starvation will continue to receive a full ration,” the UN agency said in a statement, adding that it was “running out of cash.”

Since 2014, Yemen has been ravaged by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, with millions of civilians on the verge of starvation.

Tens of thousands have been slain, millions have been displaced, and 80 percent of Yemenis are now reliant on aid.

According to the statement, WFP Middle East and North Africa director Corinne Fleischer stated, “Every time we lower the amount of food, we know that more people who are already hungry and food insecure will join the ranks of the millions who are suffering.”

“However, desperate circumstances demand desperate measures, and we must stretch our limited resources and prioritize, focusing on those who are in the most serious condition.”

WFP estimates that it will require $813 million in May to continue to assist Yemen’s most vulnerable, and $1.97 billion in 2022 to continue to provide food assistance to households on the verge of starvation.