Following widespread looting, the United Nations has put a halt to aid distribution in Ethiopia’s capital.

A UN spokesperson said Wednesday that the World Food Program has halted assistance distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha following “mass looting” of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces.

“Mass looting of stores across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by parts of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local populace,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, especially nutritious products for malnourished children, have been stolen and robbed,” he said, adding that the looting might exacerbate the country’s food insecurity.

An estimated 9.4 million people in the provinces of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar “are now in severe need of food assistance,” according to Dujarric, a huge increase over prior estimates.

According to the UN, there are 5.2 million in Tigray, 534,000 in Afar province, and 3.7 million in Amhara province.

“Despite significant intimidation, including personnel being held at gunpoint, the World Food Program teams on the ground were unable to prevent looting,” he added, emphasizing that “such mistreatment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable.”

As a result, food distribution in Dessie and Kombolcha, two crucial towns on the path to the capital, was halted.

The Ethiopian government recently announced that the two cities had been retaken, although Tigrayan troops claim that the army had merely recovered abandoned areas after the rebels strategically withdrew.

The conflict began in November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched soldiers to Tigray to depose the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), citing rebel attacks on army camps as justification.

However, the rebels staged a stunning recovery, retaking most of Tigray by the end of June and then expanding into the nearby Amhara and Afar regions.

According to UN estimates, the conflict has killed thousands of people, displaced more than two million people, and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions.