Following tumor surgery, Pele is feeling ‘better.’

Pele, the Brazilian football legend, said on Thursday that he is feeling “better” and that he can’t wait to get back to playing the beautiful game, barely two weeks after being released from the hospital following colon cancer surgery.

The 80-year-old spent a month in a hospital in Sao Paulo recovering after surgery and receiving chemotherapy.

“Thank God, I’m well,” he laughed. “I’m even ready to play on Sunday.”

“In all seriousness, thank you for everything,” he said in a video message posted on the Instagram pages of two of his children. “Thank you to everyone who has sent me hugs and given me strength.”

On September 4, he had surgery after a routine check-up revealed the suspicious-looking growth.

Although chemotherapy is commonly used to treat cancer, the findings of his biopsy have not been made public, and neither the athlete, his family, nor the medical center where he received treatment have commented on whether the growth was cancerous.

Pele, who will celebrate his 81st birthday in less than a week, is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time.

He was a former striker who scored more than 1,000 goals in his career, which is an official record.

He is the first player in history to win the World Cup three times, and he is also credited for coining the phrase “the beautiful game” to describe football.