Following the United States’ weapons test in the Persian Gulf, Iran conducts war games using missiles, torpedoes, and drones.

In order to deter any prospective threats, Iran has organized a thorough set of war exercises involving all units of the Islamic Republic. Drills included the launch of missiles, torpedoes, and drones.

The drill is part of the Zolfaqar annual series, which began this year on Sunday in southern Iran near the Persian Gulf’s mouth.

Qader, Qadir, and Nasr anti-ship missiles, as well as anti-aircraft weapons like the 15-Khordad and Mersad, were among the missiles fired as the exercise entered its second day on Monday. Submarines IRIS Tariq and IRIS Qadir fired Valfajr torpedoes at dummy targets while submerged.

To eliminate simulated attackers, Iran also used loitering weapons, sometimes known as suicide drones. The Arash, which flew a long distance before crashing into a predetermined target on the side of a mountain, was one model visible in pictures released by the Iranian military.

Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the drills were intended to “preserve the territorial integrity of dear Iran, as well as the position and power of the region, against the coalition of enemies, particularly the coalition of the United States and the Zionist regime,” referring to Iran’s archfoe Israel.

“Any threat posed by any arrogant and aggressive power, at any level and emanating from any area, would be crushed by our military forces, including the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Rashid added.

Iran’s training began a day after the United States Navy conducted its own missile practice in the Persian Gulf.

“U.S. Navy patrol coastal ships conducted a live-fire exercise with the MK-60 Griffin guided-missile system in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 4-6, to verify crew proficiency and system functionality,” according to a news release issued by US Central Command on Sunday.

Due to relations between the Pentagon and Arabian Peninsula states that host US personnel, as well as the larger conflict that exists between Washington and Tehran, the US military frequently uses the phrase Arabian Gulf to denote the region more usually known worldwide as the Persian Gulf.

Coastal patrol ships USS Firebolt, USS Thunderbolt, USS Tempest, and USS Thunderbolt took part in the US training.