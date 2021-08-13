Following the United States’ call for new polls, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he would not bow to “blackmail.”

After the US encouraged him to make genuine efforts toward conducting elections if he wants sanctions lifted, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed his government will not succumb to “blackmail or threats.”

Washington’s call comes ahead of a meeting in Mexico on Friday between members of the Marxist government and opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the US considers interim president, ahead of negotiations scheduled for August 30 under Norwegian mediation.

Venezuela is in the midst of a terrible economic crisis, which has been compounded by a slew of new sanctions imposed by Washington in the aftermath of a disputed election in 2018.

Maduro said his country would attend the talks “autonomously and freely, and does not subject to extortion or threats from the United States administration” in a state television broadcast.

Previously, Maduro stated that he was seeking the “immediate suspension of all criminal sanctions” imposed by the US, which declared in 2019 that he was no longer the legal president following widespread allegations of electoral irregularities.

The penalties, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, are aimed at “promoting responsibility” on democracy and human rights.

Price told reporters, “We’ve also been clear that the Maduro administration can provide a route to reducing sanctions by enabling Venezuelans to participate in long-overdue free and fair presidential, legislative, and local elections.”

This will necessitate “sincere conversations with the opposition – led, of course, by Interim President Juan Guaido – that end in a comprehensive negotiated solution to the Venezuelan crisis,” he stated.

Guaido wants guarantees on electoral conditions and the release of political prisoners, notably Freddy Guevara, who was just imprisoned.

Guaido declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019 while serving as the speaker of the National Assembly.

The opposition-controlled legislature alleged Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was rigged, a view backed by the European Union and the US.

Former US President Donald Trump, who promised to smash communists throughout the Americas, slapped extensive penalties on Maduro, including sanctions on Venezuela’s main oil export.

Despite a disintegrating economy that has forced millions to escape, Maduro has weathered the strain with the help of the country’s military, Russia, China, and Cuba.

Biden has generally echoed Trump’s position on Venezuela, while promising a more nuanced strategy based on US alliances.

The current negotiations will be attended by neither Maduro nor Guaido, and the government controls the majority of the cards.

"Today there is unity in," Guaido stated in a video retweeted on his official Twitter account.