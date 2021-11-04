Following the Taliban takeover, Afghan girls are fearful of the future and have given up on their career ambitions.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban’s conquest of Afghanistan has prompted international demand for a new sort of governance over Afghans, particularly Afghan women.

During the Taliban’s previous reign of terror, from 1996 to 2001, women were severely limited, being confined to their homes and denied access to school and employment. Now that the Taliban has promised more rights and freedoms for women, many people are concerned about the legislation that might be enacted.

Girls were allowed to attend secondary school in only five of Afghanistan’s provinces, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, but the Taliban’s education minister told him they were working on “a framework that they will announce soon” that would allow all girls to attend secondary school.

Keeping in touch with her younger cousin Bahara, 13, who is still in Afghanistan, for Asma Yawari, 17, who now lives in Illinois, demonstrated the differences between the two countries.

“Our goals and desires are comparable. “The only difference is that I’m capable of achieving those ambitions and goals,” she explained.

Bahara expressed her disappointment to Asma at the fact that boys her age had been summoned back to school, but not girls in grades beyond sixth. She is unsure what she will be allowed to do if she is allowed to return.

Many Afghans are wary of the Taliban’s attempts to portray themselves as moderate. Instead of their previous harsh interpretations of Islamic law and severe restrictions, the Taliban is “fusing their cultural understanding of women’s rights and access to the public sphere with their personal, unique interpretation of Islamic law,” according to Ali A. Olomi, an assistant professor of Islamic and Middle East history at Penn State University, Abington.

According to Nura Sediqe, a lecturer at Princeton University’s Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Afghanistan has been used as a staging ground for contending nations to carry out proxy warfare for decades, and the situation of Afghan women is often at the center of it.

Changes in the last two decades have provided opportunity for Sediqe’s family in Herat province, “but fatalities have continued in more remote parts of Afghanistan, thus.” This is a condensed version of the information.