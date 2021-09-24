Following the Subs Row, the United Kingdom seeks to improve relations with France.

After a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centered on suspected perfidy over a submarine contract with Australia, Britain sought to turn the page with France on Friday.

After Paris accused its UK, US, and Australian partners of a “stab in the back” and dismissed London as a “junior partner” to Washington, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought out to French President Emmanuel Macron for a phone chat.

In a statement, Downing Street said Johnson and Macron “reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France partnership and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally.”

They also discussed the “strategic importance” of UK-French cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Africa, according to the statement.

They also promised to “intensify cooperation” in the fight against cross-Channel people traffickers, as well as to keep in touch over post-Brexit fishing licenses and commercial arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Last week, Macron was enraged when Australia decided to forego a mega-deal to acquire diesel submarines from France in favor of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, according to an agreement reached during secret discussions sponsored by Britain.

The contract is the centerpiece of AUKUS, a new strategic partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States aimed at countering China in the Indo-Pacific.

Although the AUKUS trio have stated that it is not meant to be exclusive, France and other NATO members are not included.

Macron’s office stated in a short report of Johnson’s conversation that the prime minister pledged to “re-establish collaboration” and that the French president was “waiting for his proposals.”

The French ambassadors to Washington and Canberra were summoned by Macron in an extraordinary diplomatic protest over the submarine contract.

However, France’s representative in London stayed in her post, despite France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune describing London as a mere “third wheel” in the agreement.

Johnson appealed to France last week to “donnez-moi un break,” urging for calm after a flare-up in France, as well as telling Paris to “prenez un grip” (“get a grip”).

The submarine row has strained relations between Paris and London, which have been strained since the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union in 2016.

Several issues have arisen between the two countries as a result of Brexit, most notably over fishing rights, but also over commerce between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, which came to a head during the G7 leaders’ summit in June.

Flows of migrants have also been a source of friction between Paris and London.

Flows of migrants have also been a source of friction between Paris and London.

However, both sides have expressed a desire to continue working closely together.