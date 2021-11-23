Following the riots in Ecuador, some inmates were pardoned in order to reduce prison overcrowding.

President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador gave a pardon to inmates with chronic diseases and those imprisoned for traffic infractions on Monday to relieve overcrowding in the country’s prisons following recent riots that left more than 300 people dead.

The pardons will benefit critically or terminally sick inmates, as well as those convicted of traffic violations that did not result in injury or death, according to the communications ministry, which did not indicate how many people will be released.

The initiative is part of a government attempt to curb jail violence caused by drug-trafficking-related feuds between criminal groups.

It was revealed on November 14 following brutal fights between rival gangs at a jail in Guayaquil that left at least 68 people dead, with inmates attacking one another with pistols, machetes, and explosives.

To keep jails in order, the administration intends to utilize the armed troops and police.

Several massacres have occurred in Ecuador’s jails, including a riot in September that claimed the lives of 119 convicts, making it one of the bloodiest in Latin American history.

There are 65 prisons in the country, each having a capacity of 30,000 people, but they imprison about 39,000 inmates, including 15,000 who have not yet been convicted.