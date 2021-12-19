Following the resignation of Britain’s Brexit Minister, Johnson has been left reeling.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling when his Brexit minister quit, capping a tumultuous week in which his Conservative party was humiliated in a local by-election and his own MPs revolted over new coronavirus restrictions.

Following speculations that he might leave his cabinet role in January, David Frost, a trusted supporter of the prime leader and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter late Saturday.

“It is sad that this proposal has become public this evening, and in the circumstances I believe it is proper for me to write to step down with immediate effect,” he wrote in the letter, which Johnson’s Downing Street office published.

Frost expressed his “concerns about the current direction of motion” on coronavirus rules and tax hikes to Johnson.

“Given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government,” Johnson said, he was “extremely sorry” to receive the resignation.

Frost had put in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Johnson is already reeling from a parliamentary revolt by 100 of his MPs over coronavirus measures, as well as the stunning loss of a 23,000-strong majority seat in a by-election.

This was partially because to a flurry of stories that his employees and associates had thrown parties last Christmas despite viral restrictions in place.

Johnson’s Conservatives’ loss in the by-election fueled speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently finished in second place in a ConservativeHome poll of the most popular ministers, a powerful site read by grassroots Conservatives who could wind up determining Johnson’s replacement.

Frost was “an amazing public servant,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday, adding, “I can understand his reasons, he’s a principled man, you know, principled individuals do quit from the government.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, claimed the resignation showed “a government in shambles

“@BorisJohnson isn’t the right person for the job. We are entitled to more than this nonsense “she sent out a tweet

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, warned Johnson that he was in danger “To fulfill the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government, he is running out of time and friends.

He remarked on Twitter, “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it apparent, but most importantly, the people of North Shropshire have made it clear.”

And Arlene Foster, who resigned as Northern Ireland's first minister due to post-Brexit trade deals.