Following the Omicron Variant, South Africa expects COVID cases to triple.

Authorities in South Africa said Wednesday that 19 cases have virtually doubled in a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,561.

The discovery comes amid growing concern about the new Omicron strain and what it could mean for a continent where only 10% of the population has gotten a COVID vaccination shot.

The World Health Organization’s regional virologist, Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, told the Associated Press that “there is a probability that we’re going to witness a major doubling or triple of the cases as we move along or as the week unfolds.” “There’s a chance that the number of cases identified in South Africa may skyrocket.” Officials say it’s too soon to conclude whether the Omicron variant is to blame for the increase in instances. According to the Associated Press, standard PCR testing can hint that a positive case is caused by Omicron, but only comprehensive genetic sequencing can confirm it.

“We still have a lot of data, but it’s still quite limited.” As a result, there are a slew of other properties of this virus that experts are investigating, one of which being transmissibility. Another factor is severity, according to Gumede-Moeletsi.

Experts are also unsure whether existing vaccines will be effective against the new variety.

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and other countries have all identified Omicron. It’s been found in Israel and Hong Kong as well.

According to NBC News, scientists are still unsure whether Omicron is more hazardous than previous strains of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people globally.

The World Health Organization, on the other hand, warned on Monday that the new Omicron variety poses a “very high” worldwide threat and encouraged national governments to ramp up pandemic response operations.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of the new Omicron form, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased their recommendations for the COVID-19 booster shot on Monday.

In response to the spread of the variation in South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China will give another billion doses of vaccinations to Africa to help reduce vaccine disparity and protect people from the new wave of infections.