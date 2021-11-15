Following the Liverpool Taxi Bombing, the United Kingdom has raised its terror threat level.

After a deadly explosion outside a Liverpool hospital in an attack involving a homemade bomb that was apparently averted by a quick-thinking cab driver, Britain increased its terrorist threat level on Monday.

Priti Patel, the interior minister, said intelligence officers had raised the danger level from “serious” to “severe,” the second-highest category, indicating a strong likelihood of an attack.

Patel said the decision was made because Sunday’s bomb outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which damaged a cab and killed a passenger, was the second in a month.

David Amess, a veteran British MP, was stabbed to death while he met with constituents last month.