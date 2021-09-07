Following the Kardashian post, the United Kingdom has issued a warning about cryptocurrency advertisements.

According to the head of Britain’s financial watchdog, cryptocurrency marketing, particularly those from social media stars, should be regulated, citing a recent ad released by Kim Kardashian as an example.

Amateur investors have been drawn to virtual currencies and tokens by the promise of huge profits, but they also run the risk of losing a lot of money or being defrauded.

“As we spend more and more of our lives online, we can’t allow online businesses to behave in ways that we wouldn’t tolerate in any other business,” said Charles Randell, the chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom, on Monday.

“This includes safeguarding consumers against investment fraud and scams.”

Kardashian promoted Ethereum Max, a virtual currency, in a story feed on her Instagram account, which has more than 200 million followers, in June.

Ethereum Max, according to Randell, is unrelated to Ethereum, the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin.

“It may have been the financial promotion with the single largest audience reach in history,” Randell remarked, when she was recently paid to invite her 250 million Instagram followers to speculate on crypto tokens by ‘joining the Ethereum Max Community.’

According to Instagram’s policies, the post was flagged as an advertisement.

“However, she was exempt from disclosing that Ethereum Max – not to be confused with Ethereum – was a speculative digital token established by unknown developers a month prior.”

Randell made it clear that he had no idea if Ethereum Max was a hoax.

“Scammers often pay social media influencers to assist them pump and dump new coins on the back of pure speculation,” he continued.

The FCA has repeatedly warned against the risk of cryptocurrencies, claiming that because the assets are not backed by the UK government’s financial services compensation scheme, investors could lose all of their money.