Following the graft scandal, Austria’s ruling party names a new chancellor.

On Friday, Austria’s ruling party nominated Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to lead the country, in the hopes of putting an end to the corruption allegations that cost Sebastian Kurz his job two months ago.

Kurz, one of Europe’s youngest presidents before graft allegations pushed him down in October, said on Thursday that he was stepping away from politics to spend more time with his newborn son.

The conservative People’s Party (OeVP) removed numerous important officials on Friday to distance itself from the crisis that has ensnared Kurz.

Alexander Schallenberg, who took over as chancellor from Kurz in October, will return to the foreign ministry.

The president will most likely accept Nehammer’s candidacy and set a date for his inauguration.

“It is a great honor for me to have this vote of confidence,” Nehammer told reporters, adding that being picked to head the party and country was a “pleasure.”

“We will get back our freedoms,” Nehammer said of his new team’s efforts to combat the effects of the coronavirus.

Since late last month, Austria has been under a three-week partial lockdown to contain spiraling viral infection statistics.

With Nehammer, Austria will have had five different chancellors since 2016, during a period of exceptional political turbulence in the Alpine EU member under conservative government.

According to analyst Thomas Hofer, the conservative-Green coalition, which has been in power since early 2020, may not be able to complete its full mandate until 2024.

“The coalition’s base is really unstable,” Hofer told AFP.

The OeVP, on the other hand, was “at a low position” and would avoid early surveys, while the Greens “may want to enjoy their new power” because their partner was weakened, he added.

Nehammer was born in Vienna and spent several years in the service before becoming a communications adviser.

He was elected to the Austrian parliament in 2017 and appointed as interior minister in January 2020, just months before the country’s first jihadist assault, which murdered four people last November.

The interior ministry was heavily chastised for failing to keep an eye on the Austrian gunman who carried out the killings despite being warned of the threat.

Activists have also chastised Nehammer for his tough immigration policy, especially his desire to deport Afghans during the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul earlier this year.

In early October, the crisis that brought down Kurz, the world’s youngest democratically elected leader of government at 31 years old, exploded.

In early October, the crisis that brought down Kurz, the world's youngest democratically elected leader of government at 31 years old, exploded.

Prosecutors have authorized raids on Kurz's office and the finance ministry in response to claims