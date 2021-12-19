Following the Frost exit, the UK appoints Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as the lead EU negotiator.

After the resignation of the Brexit minister sent shockwaves through the already difficult London administration, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named the foreign minister to lead talks with Europe on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will take on the EU negotiating brief with immediate effect, including the thorny subject of Northern Ireland’s relationship with Brussels, according to a statement from Downing Street.

The forced change comes a day after David Frost, the prime minister’s valued ally and former Brexit negotiator, announced his resignation in a letter to the prime minister late Saturday.

He took action after The Mail on Sunday claimed that he had handed in his resignation a week ago but agreed to wait until January to leave his position.

Frost expressed “concerns about the current direction of motion” on coronavirus restrictions and tax increases in his resignation letter to Johnson.

“Following Lord Frost’s departure, the Foreign Secretary will become main negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“With immediate effect, Liz Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union.”

Johnson is already reeling from a parliamentary revolt by 100 of his MPs over coronavirus measures, as well as the stunning loss of a 23,000-strong majority seat in a by-election.

This was partially because to a flurry of stories that his employees and associates had thrown parties last Christmas despite viral restrictions in place.

Johnson’s Conservatives’ loss in the by-election fueled speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently finished in second place in a ConservativeHome poll of the most popular ministers, a powerful site read by grassroots Conservatives who could wind up determining Johnson’s replacement.

Frost was “an amazing public servant,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday, adding, “I can understand his reasons, he’s a principled man, you know, principled individuals do quit from the government.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said the resignation showed “a government in absolute disorder.”

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, warned Johnson that he was in danger “To fulfill the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government, he is running out of time and friends.

Arlene Foster, who resigned as Northern Ireland’s first minister due to the UK territory’s post-Brexit trading arrangements, said it had “major ramifications.”

“Lord Frost’s resignation from the Cabinet is a watershed moment for the government, but it is enormous. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.