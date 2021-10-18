Following the expulsion of diplomats, Russia suspends the NATO mission and closes the liaison office.

In retaliation to the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats last week, Russia announced on Monday that it will halt its permanent mission to NATO and its Moscow liaison office.

The NATO delegation in Moscow will have its accreditation cancelled as of Nov. 1, according to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and they should communicate with the Russian embassy in Brussels if necessary.

“The basic circumstances for shared work no longer exist as a result of certain NATO actions,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

“In reaction to NATO’s efforts, we will halt our permanent mission to NATO, including the duties of the chief military representative, beginning November 1 or possibly a couple of days later,” he stated.

Last Monday, NATO dismissed Russian diplomats for acting as “undeclared Russian intelligence officers,” halving the country’s diplomatic staff of 20.

This is the intergovernmental military alliance’s second move in this direction. Following a similar spying attempt in 2018, NATO downsized Russia’s delegation from 30 to 20 diplomats.

Russia has yet to deliver an official notification regarding the suspension, according to NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu. NATO said at the time that it had “strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia’s hostile actions,” but that it was still “open to a serious dialogue.”