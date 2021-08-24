Following the ‘explosion’ in drug crime in Marseille, more magistrates have been appointed.

On Tuesday, France’s justice minister vowed that more magistrates will be sent to Marseille to help clear a backlog of cases as the port city contends with a “explosion” of drug-related gang violence that has claimed the lives of four people in the previous week.

Eric Dupond-Moretti paid a visit to France’s third-largest city on Tuesday, expressing concern about crime and insecurity following a spike in tit-for-tat gang attacks over the weekend, which resulted in one man being burned alive inside a car.

“The judicial system requires resources,” Dupond-Moretti told reporters, adding that he will “respond favorably in the coming days” to demands for more magistrates to prosecute and judge suspects made by the chiefs of Marseille’s court system.

Two individuals were killed in a drive-by shooting in Marseille’s impoverished 14th district over the weekend, while another guy was pushed into a car in the city center and set on fire shortly after.

A 14-year-old boy was slain by automatic gunfire last Wednesday in the northern 14th district, close to a drug-dealing hotbed.

Since the middle of June, according to Marseille’s head prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, there has been a “explosion” in gang-related homicides.

According to police statistics, 12 persons have been killed in the last two months.

Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the city to address the area’s deep poverty and public order issues, just eight months before presidential elections in which crime is expected to be a major issue.

The city’s drug and gang problems are concentrated in Marseille’s northern districts, which are among France’s poorest places and a world away from the city’s beautiful coastal neighborhoods.

“My children want us to leave,” says the mother. On condition of anonymity, a mother in the 14th district told AFP on Tuesday, “What we have to live through here is a disaster.”