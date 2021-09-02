Following the evacuation of Kabul, the EU is considering forming a reaction force.

After being left out of the US-led pullout of Afghanistan, EU defense ministers debated suggestions for a European fast response force on Thursday.

Following the chaotic events at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power, calls have grown for the 27-nation alliance to build its own combined military force to respond promptly to crises.

“Afghanistan has demonstrated that our strategic autonomy comes at a cost, and that the only way forward is to unite our forces and increase not only our capacity but also our resolve to act,” EU foreign affairs director Josep Borrell told reporters following the conference in Slovenia.

“We must build our own capacities if we want to be able to act independently and not be dependent on the choices of others, even if these others are our friends and allies.”

One of the proposals is to create a 5,000-strong force as part of a review of the EU’s overall policy, which is slated to be published in draft form in November.

However, the concept has yet to receive EU-wide backing, and there are serious concerns about whether such a force will be deployed. The bloc, for example, never used the so-called battlegroups structure it established in 2007.

In an online essay, European Council President Charles Michel said, “The EU and its Member States must carry greater weight in the world — to defend our interests and values and to protect our citizens.”

“The shambolic exit from Afghanistan pushes us to think more honestly about European defense.”

Slovenian Defense Minister Matej Tonin, whose nation currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU and hosted the discussion at the state-owned Brdo Castle estate northwest of the capital Ljubljana, estimated that a quick response force could include between 5,000 and 20,000 members.

He proposed a new arrangement in which troops from “willing countries” would be dispatched in the EU’s name if a majority of member states agreed, rather than the battlegroups’ need of unanimity.

President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington has signaled that such a force would be welcome, following years of US pressure on NATO partners to share more of the burden by increasing military spending.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, “We continue to believe that a stronger, more capable Europe is in our shared interests.”

“When the EU’s democracies band together, they can achieve great things. Brief News from Washington Newsday.