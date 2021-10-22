Following the discovery of four Covid cases, Beijing has launched a new round of mass testing.

After four new Covid-19 cases were discovered in a suburban neighborhood on Friday, Beijing expects to test tens of thousands of individuals, as a new outbreak spurs school closures and travel disruptions across the country.

With stringent border closures, lengthy quarantines, and targeted lockdowns, China has maintained a steadfast zero-Covid stance.

However, the world’s most populated country is now battling dozens of diseases spread across various provinces.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled, scenic locations and schools have been closed, and a flurry of stay-at-home orders have been issued in impacted housing compounds as a result of the new flare-up.

The infection was traced back to an elderly couple who were part of a party of domestic tourists flying from Shanghai to Xi’an, Gansu province, and Inner Mongolia.

Since then, dozens of cases have been linked to their journey, with close ties in at least five provinces and regions, including sparsely inhabited Inner Mongolia and Beijing’s capital.

According to state media, officials in Beijing’s Changping district have increased contact tracking and strengthened Covid safety standards in response, with 35,000 people expected to be examined.

Disease-stricken Erenhot in Inner Mongolia prohibited travel in and out of the city on Monday and ordered locals to stay at home, while an epidemic in Ejin county caused officials to close tourist attractions and restrict travel earlier this week.

The state-run Global Times warned on Wednesday that the Inner Mongolia cases might exacerbate supply chain bottlenecks and stymie coal supplies from Mongolia’s neighbor.

The National Health Commission said in a statement Friday that China registered 28 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 15 more than the previous day.