Following the Confession Row, a French bishop declares that protecting minors is a “absolute priority.”

A French archbishop said Tuesday that protecting children from sexual abuse is a “essential priority” for the Catholic Church, reversing past comments that priests should not breach confessional secrets.

Last week, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort stirred uproar among victims’ groups when he said confessional privacy was “beyond the laws of the Republic.”

After an independent report showed tens of thousands of allegations of sexual abuse by priests over the last seven decades, he made his remarks.

On President Emmanuel Macron’s request, the archbishop met with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday.

Following that, he emphasized “the bishops’ and all Catholics’ determination to make the safety of children an absolute priority, in close coordination with the French authorities.”

“In view of the scope of the violence and sexual assaults against minors exposed by the investigation, the Church must reform its methods,” he said in a statement.

“As a result, the essence of confession must be reconciled with the obligation to protect minors,” he continued.

While French law recognizes the sacrament of confession’s professional secrecy, it also specifies that this privilege does not apply in circumstances involving violence against minors.

De Moulins-Beaufort expressed his “horror and dismay” about the report’s findings of 216,000 cases of clergy sexual abuse of children since 1950.

It went on to say that the abuse was covered up by Church officials in a pervasive “cloak of secrecy.”

He promised to “carry out the reforms necessary for the French Church to regain everyone’s faith,” and said he had requested a meeting with the report’s authors at the Vatican from Pope Francis.

Francis has already expressed his “shame and anguish” at the report’s findings.

It proposed a number of steps to safeguard minors from predatory clergy, including requiring priests to report any child abuse they learn about in confession to prosecutors.