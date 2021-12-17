Following the by-election disaster in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was grilled on Friday about his leadership after weeks of scandal culminated in a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency that his Conservative Party had never lost before.

His ruling Conservatives enjoyed a big majority in North Shropshire, central England, just two years ago, but that was wiped out by the Liberal Democrats in a vote on Thursday, intensifying the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs.

Johnson, 57, was already dealing with a slew of scandals and defeats when roughly 100 of his colleagues protested the government’s decision to introduce vaccination permits for huge events in parliament on Tuesday.

Accusations of corruption and rumors that he and his staff disregarded coronavirus limits last Christmas have harmed the UK leader’s authority, while a new wave of Omicron cases has added to the sense of panic.

On Thursday, the authorities reported roughly 89,000 new illnesses, the second consecutive daily high.

The Conservatives lose the secure rural seat, which they won by 23,000 votes in 2019, by nearly 6,000 votes, as the Lib Dems pull off a 34-point swing, the fifth largest in by-election history.

In her victory speech, winning candidate Helen Morgan declared, “The people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.”

“They’ve said it loud and clear: ‘Boris Johnson, the party’s over.’

“Your government will be held accountable for its lies and bravado. It will be examined, questioned, and challenged, and it can and will be defeated.” Some Tory MPs reacted angrily to the crushing setback, predicting that letters of no confidence in their leader would be sent, triggering an internal party vote to oust him.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was removed from office in mid-2019 when MPs, including Johnson, voted against her Brexit plan in parliament.

“The Conservative Party has a reputation for not holding anyone accountable. “If the prime minister fails, the prime minister goes,” said Roger Gale, a long-serving politician.

“Mr Johnson must demonstrate that he is capable of being a decent prime minister, and it is evident that the public does not believe that is the case.”

Others, on the other hand, warned that rising Covid infections could buy the prime minister time to turn his fortunes around.

“It doesn’t signal the end of the world, and it surely doesn’t entail leadership challenges,” said Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, which gathers no-confidence votes. The Washington Newsday Brief News.