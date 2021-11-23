Following the Biden-Xi summit, a US warship transits the Taiwan Strait.

According to the US Navy, a US warship traveled through the Taiwan-China strait on Tuesday, the first such trip since the two rival nations conducted a video summit.

The USS Milius, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, made a regular transit of the Taiwan Strait, according to the US Seventh Fleet.

The cruise, which is the 11th proclaimed freedom of navigation exercise of the year, “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement.

At a virtual summit earlier this month, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged stern warnings about the future of Taiwan.

Following the summit, Chinese official media said that Xi warned Biden that advocating Taiwanese independence would be “playing with fire.”

US warships perform exercises in the strait on a regular basis, eliciting retaliation from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and its surrounding waters as its own.

Many countries, including the United States, regard the route as international seas available to everybody.

As Beijing escalates its military threats against Taiwan and consolidates its dominance over the disputed South China Sea, a growing number of US allies have used the route.

Warships from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and Australia have all passed through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, provoking Chinese protests.

A database of declared US transits over the Taiwan Straits is maintained by Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

In 2019, nine tests were undertaken, followed by 15 in 2020. There have been 11 so far this year, including the USS Milius crossing.