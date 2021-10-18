Following the assassination of a British MP, Prime Minister David Cameron promises that democracy will triumph over evil.

As police investigated whether a suspect apprehended was motivated by Islamist extremism, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to senior Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents.

The death of a UK politician for the second time in five years has sparked fears for their safety, as well as calls for an end to divisive party language that has grown since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“We shall remember him fondly. We shall commemorate his accomplishments “After a minute of silence, Johnson addressed the House of Commons, which was crowded with MPs, many of whom were dressed in black.

“And we will never allow those who perpetrate horrible actions to triumph over the democracy and parliament that meant so much to Sir David Amess,” he concluded.

Amess, one of Britain’s longest-serving and most respected MPs, was assassinated in a church hall on Friday. He ran for a variety of causes, including city status for the town of Southend, which he represented.

To applause, Johnson said that Queen Elizabeth II had formally granted the request.

Julia Amess and other members of Amess’ family had earlier visited the attack site in Leigh-on-Sea, near Southend, wiping away tears as she looked over a sea of flower tributes.

His family expressed their grief over his passing on Sunday, saying they were “totally broken” and pleading for understanding.

“Set aside your animosity and work toward unity. Be tolerant and attempt to understand others, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political convictions “They also added.

Several MPs, including Labour’s Chris Bryant, who claimed he alerted police after getting a death threat on Saturday, have spoken out about the dangers they have encountered from the public.

Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary, said he had received at least three threats to his “life and limb” in the last two years, including a threat of acid being thrown at him.

Bryant blamed the surge in abuse on Brexit and anti-vaccine rallies, while the widower of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far-right extremist in 2016, called for an end to the “promotion of political segregation.”

Last month, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner sparked outrage by referring to Conservatives as “scum.”

Brendan Cox told Times Radio, “We have to stop dehumanizing our opponents.”

A 25-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the stabbing has until Friday to be detained and questioned by police.

The assassination has been classified as a terrorist attack by detectives.