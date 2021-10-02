Following the arrest of former President Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgian polls are closing in on the election.

Georgian municipal elections ended on Saturday, a day after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested and released, calling for the country’s “peaceful transition to a genuine democracy.”

The imprisonment of Georgia’s most prominent opposition politician upon his return from exile on Friday heightened the stakes in polls considered as a litmus test for the ruling Georgian Dream party’s increasingly unpopularity.

“Georgia needs a peaceful transition towards a genuine democracy where political opponents are not put up on false charges or forced into exile,” Saakashvili said in comments to AFP through a spokesman who visited him in prison on Saturday.

“I am not pursuing any political office; I am simply resolved to resist to the end the oligarchic regime that is suffocating Georgian democracy,” he stated.

He was referring to Bidzina Ivanishvili, a strong oligarch and founding member of Georgia’s ruling party who, despite holding no official post, is largely regarded to be in charge.

Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia’s biggest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), and president from 2003 to 2013, announced Friday that he had secretly returned from Ukraine, where he is the head of a Ukrainian government reform agency.

The colorful pro-Western reformist, who spearheaded the peaceful “Rose Revolution” in 2003 that removed Communist-era elites and still enjoys a fervent following, was arrested immediately after for a 2018 in absentia conviction on abuse of office charges.

According to Georgia’s rights ombudsperson, he has denied any wrongdoing, decried his six-year prison term as politically motivated, and has gone on hunger strike since his detention.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili justified the decision to hold Saakashvili, saying that “political leaders and ordinary citizens are all equal before the law.”

After the polls closed at 1600 GMT, both the ruling and opposition parties declared that they would win the elections.

Garibashvili addressed fans, “I applaud our party and the entire country.” “In Georgia, it is past time to put a stop to political polarization.”

“The opposition is winning,” claimed UNM Chairman Nika Melia. We must defend every single vote in order to prevent Georgian Dream from tampering with election results.”

He had accused the government of “voter intimidation and vote buying” earlier on Saturday, but the ruling party declared in a statement that the vote was “held at the highest democratic standards.”

According to the central election commission, turnout was 41% by 5 p.m. (1300 GMT), with results scheduled to be released on Sunday.

