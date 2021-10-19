Following street protests, Human Rights Watch accuses Cuba of widespread abuses.

Human Rights Watch accused the Cuban government on Tuesday of arbitrarily arresting individuals, mistreating detainees, and staging sham trials in retaliation for the country’s enormous street protests this summer.

“When tens of thousands of Cubans came to the streets in July, the Cuban government responded with a violent repression strategy aimed to sow fear and quash dissent,” writes HRW researcher Juan Pappier in the report.

According to HRW, which cited a Cuban NGO named Cubalex, Cuban authorities have arrested over 1,000 people as part of a wave of repression.

“The regime’s purpose was to make people’s desperation more potent than their terror,” Pappier told AFP.

Thousands of Cubans came to the streets in more than 50 cities on July 11 to protest the communist-run island’s terrible living conditions and repressive government.

The demonstrations were unprecedented since Cuba’s revolution in 1959, and security forces retaliated, killing at least one person and injuring hundreds more.

According to HRW, since then, peaceful demonstrators and other government critics have been arrested, detained without due process, and subjected to sham trials.

In total, 130 persons were subjected to human rights breaches in Cuba, according to the report. In the majority of situations, these individuals were interrogated repeatedly.

According to the report, some inmates were refused sleep or mistreated, while others were threatened with retaliation against them or their families for protesting.

Gabriela Zequeira Hernandez, a 17-year-old student, told HRW that she was arrested in Havana on the day of the protests while going by a rally.

She claimed that two female officers forced her to squat five times on the ground naked and cough while pressing against her tummy to see if anything came out of her body. One of them made her use her finger to investigate her own vagina.

HRW interviewed almost 150 persons with firsthand knowledge of the events between July and October, including activists, victims of abuse, relatives, and lawyers. HRW also looked into court documents and verified a number of videos and images.

Protesters vow to return to the streets on November 15 to hold rallies that have already been ruled illegal by the government.

“Then we’ll see if the regime’s fear strategy worked,” Pappier remarked.