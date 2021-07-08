Following Pelosi’s rallying call, British lawmakers are considering a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.

A report by a British parliamentary committee has called for a government boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in order to compel China to “stop its persecution of Uyghurs.”

Britain should “ensure that the Chinese government bears consequences” for its “crimes in Xinjiang,” according to the joint Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet received a list of proposals that included “irrefutable” evidence of forced labor, arbitrary detention, cultural erasure, systematic rape, forced sterilizations, child separation from families, and mass surveillance of Uyghurs and other minority groups in northwestern China, all of which were endorsed by the Chinese leadership.

The British government should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies, prevent British businesses from sponsoring or advertising at the event, and encourage fans and tourists to “stay away,” according to the committee.

It goes on to say that athletes should be discouraged from “supporting or accepting the Chinese government’s propaganda activities while in the nation.”

The comments reflect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent rallying cry that the United States should stage a “diplomatic boycott” of next year’s Olympics in China.

If the Olympics are held, “let’s have a diplomatic boycott,” she said at a congressional hearing on May 18. “Let us not dishonor the Chinese authorities by sending heads of state to China to cheer on its athletes. Let us show them even more […] respect and adoration when they return home.”

Both the US and UK ideas would send a powerful political message while not compromising the possibilities of athletes who wish to compete at the highest level.

The British parliament declared China’s practices in Xinjiang to be crimes against humanity and genocide on April 22. The motion was introduced a month after the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, issued penalties against four Chinese officials and one entity for human rights breaches against Uyghurs.

However, according to the Foreign Affairs Committee report “Never Again: The UK’s Responsibility to Act on Atrocities in Xinjiang and Beyond,” Johnson’s government has not gone far enough.

Johnson should restrict cotton produced entirely or partially in Xinjiang, as well as expand the anti-forced labor system to other industries, according to the bipartisan legislators.

Uyghurs should be granted refuge more quickly, according to the research.