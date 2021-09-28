Following Joe Biden’s meeting with the Quad Nations, China has expressed displeasure with US “cliques.”

After President Joe Biden convened the leaders of India, Japan, and Australia at the White House on Monday to discuss a wide range of initiatives aimed at curbing Beijing’s growing influence inside and outside its region, China expressed strong opposition to the US-led Quad summit.

In a joint statement released last Friday, Biden and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Yoshihide Suga, and Scott Morrison called the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders a “historic occasion.”

The leaders’ vision for the alliance was described as “ambitious and far-reaching,” but China’s Foreign Ministry accused the group of “creating closed and exclusive cliques” on Monday.

The People’s Republic of China was not mentioned in the post-summit declaration, nor was there a direct condemnation of Beijing. The leaders only mentioned the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in one paragraph, saying they will “address challenges to the maritime rules-based order” in the East and South China seas, a reference to China’s assertive territorial claims in the surrounding waters.

Despite the absence of typical security allusions, the conference notes portrayed a picture of the Quad states striving to give plausible alternatives to China-led initiatives at every turn and in some of Beijing’s most powerful settings.

The Quad also reaffirmed its commitment to global health and climate contributions, promising to pool resources to give countries with more vaccines, safer 5G networks and supply chains, and long-term infrastructure development.

The introduction of a Quad infrastructure collaboration to supplement the G7’s Build Back Better World program was yet another pointed rebuke to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which is seen as the cornerstone of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign strategy.

When asked about the summit’s outcomes on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying accused the Quad leaders of exaggerating China’s threat in order to “create a wedge” between Beijing and regional countries.

“China is adamantly opposed,” Hua added, describing China’s emergence as a “growing force for international peace and a benefit for regional wealth and development.” According to the source, the US desired an international order that allowed for “American hegemony, intimidation, and domination.” This is a condensed version of the information.