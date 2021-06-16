Following Joe Biden’s firm statement, China blasts the US and EU for being “condescending.”

After President Joe Biden and European leaders scolded Beijing for the third time in as many days, China said it strongly opposes Tuesday’s US-EU joint statement for mentioning its “internal affairs.”

Following their recent summit in Brussels, the transatlantic partners stated their intention to “closely consult and collaborate on the full spectrum of issues” relating to their approaches to China, a relationship that will encompass “cooperation, competition, and structural rivalry.”

“The US-EU statement goes well beyond the normal framework of bilateral ties, placing demands on China’s internal affairs in a condescending manner,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, at a routine briefing on Wednesday.

He said that Beijing vehemently opposes and rejects “wanton involvement in China’s domestic affairs” as well as the “distribution of disinformation to tarnish China.”

“Both the US and the European Union should consider their own significant concerns. “They have no authority to function as a teacher for another country,” Zhao stated.

China’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as its economic pressure and disinformation tactics, were expressed in the joint statement as “common concerns.” The sweeping condemnation went into great detail about Beijing’s “severe concerns” about developments in the East and South China seas, where Beijing has territorial disputes with more than a half-dozen countries and is becoming increasingly combative in enforcing those claims.

The document also mentions Taiwan’s security, which the Chinese government regards as one of the most sensitive issues. It reads, “We emphasize the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we advocate peaceful resolution of cross-Strait disputes.”

The only reference to China was a single remark about “constructive engagement” in areas like climate change and non-proliferation, but the rest of the speech appeared to irritate Beijing even more.

“We express our profound dissatisfaction with and disagreement to the Statement’s allusions to China. China’s internal affairs include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet, according to the Chinese Mission in Brussels.

It is “filled with obsolete Cold War mentality and bloc politics language [and]does little to promote regional and global peace and stability,” according to the report.

“China is no longer what it was in the past,” it continued. The Chinese people have taken a stand. We will never succumb to intimidation.”

