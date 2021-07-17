Following Japan’s designation of the Senkaku Islands as a top security threat, China dispatches ships to the islands.

After Japan’s Defense Ministry listed China as the country’s most pressing national security concern in an annual white paper 24 hours earlier, a flotilla of four Chinese coast guard warships went into territorial seas off the disputed Senkaku Islands on Wednesday.

Recent Chinese moves in the East China Sea, according to a Japanese Embassy spokeswoman, are “very unfortunate,” and Tokyo intends to reply firmly but calmly.

At roughly 10:20 a.m., China Coast Guard (CCG) ships intruded into the territorial sea around the Japan-controlled island chain “one by one.” According to the Japanese coast guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa, according to a report by broadcaster NHK.

The Chinese government vessels entered the waters via Taisho Island and Minamikojima Island, respectively. The Japan Coast Guard stated one of the ships seemed to be outfitted with a “autocannon,” and that all four vessels left around midday.

Chinese maritime police warships sailed into the territorial sea around the uninhabited islets, which Beijing also claims and calls Diaoyu, for the 24th time this year.

The 152nd day of China’s “gray-zone” activities near the Senkakus, according to the Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun, is the highest number on record since the islands were purchased by the Japanese government in 2012.

The current patrol, according to a notice issued by the China Coast Guard Bureau on July 14, featured a fleet led by the Zhaochang-class cutter 2301. According to Chinese media reports, the three surviving vessels have the numbers 6304, 1302, and 2203, all of which are regulars on the Senkaku Island beat.

The Chinese coast guard set a new intrusion record earlier this week when two of its ships remained in Japanese territorial seas for 47 hours around Uotsuri, one of the chain’s islets.

The two ships, which were part of a four-ship formation, anchored around 1.8 miles off the coast of Uotsuri Island at 11:55 a.m., according to NHK. 10th of July It wasn’t until 11 a.m. that they were able to exit the territorial sea. nearly two days later, on Monday.

The previous record for the longest stay in the waters off the Senkaku Islands was set on June 24, when two ships stayed for 42 hours.

