Following his return from exile, Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili is arrested.

Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday, shortly after his return from exile, setting up a potential showdown with his opposition followers.

On Friday, a day before carefully monitored local elections, Saakashvili, a flamboyant pro-Western reformist who departed the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, announced his homecoming in video greetings.

Saakashvili’s opponents in the ruling Georgian Dream party had warned that if he returned, he would be imprisoned on a 2018 abuse of power conviction, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed that he had been apprehended promptly.

“Georgia’s third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, was arrested and sentenced to prison today,” Garibashvili said at a news conference in Tbilisi.

According to Georgian media, Saakashvili is being held in a jail in Rustavi, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Tbilisi.

A video published by the interior ministry shows a smiling and handcuffed Saakashvili being taken from a police car and escorted inside a facility by two officers.

The arrest of the 53-year-old would almost probably cause unrest in Georgia, a small former Soviet country in the Caucasus that has been beset by political unrest for years.

Saakashvili said he was in Tbilisi and felt he was likely to be detained in a video broadcast on social media on Friday evening, urging members of his United National Movement to mobilize for Saturday’s polls.

“Go to the polls, vote, and we will all celebrate our win together on Sunday,” he urged. “I have no fear of anything, and you should not either.”

Saakashvili said he was in the western city of Batumi and had risked his “life and freedom” to return to Georgia from Ukraine in an earlier video message.

The municipal elections are a critical test for the Georgian Dream, and they are being closely monitored both inside and outside the nation for signs of a democratic backslide.

Saakashvili, who came to power in 2004 after a peaceful uprising and still has a fervent following, asked for his fans to converge on the major boulevard in Tbilisi on Sunday in a video released on Friday.

He told followers of the UNM, which he formed, that if the usurper government manages to jail him before this, it will only empower us.

In 2018, Saakashvili was found guilty in his absence of charges of abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison. He claims the case is politically motivated and denies any misconduct.

