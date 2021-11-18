Following his backtracking on rail plans, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sparked even more outrage.

Under-fire Despite pledging an unprecedented?96 billion investment in northern England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of “betrayal” on Thursday as his administration pulled back train promises.

Johnson is already dealing with a slew of misbehavior charges against his MPs, and reneging on a crucial promise made during his successful 2019 election campaign for a new rail route connecting Manchester and Leeds risks further damaging headlines.

As part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project to strengthen linkages between major northern cities, the prime minister promised a “new Trans-Pennine rail route between Manchester and Leeds.”

However, transport minister Grant Shapps revealed on Thursday that as part of the?96 billion ($129 billion, 114 billion euros) package, much of the existing line would be renovated rather than rebuilt.

He also revealed that plans to expand the new high-speed HS2 railway from England’s East Midlands to Leeds will be scrapped.

Instead, the funds will be used to improve rail and service connections between London and the Midlands, as well as between the Midlands and Manchester and in Yorkshire.

Shapps referred to the administration’s goal to solve economic disparities between the north and London and the southeast as one of the “largest single acts of leveling up of any government in history.”

He went on to say that it will “bring the North and Midlands closer together and fire up their economies to rival London’s.”

The plans constitute a “major investment that will go some way towards modernising our old rail networks and can be executed at pace,” according to Matthew Fell, chief policy director at business lobby group the CBI.

“However, firms in the Midlands and Northern England will be understandably dismayed to learn that the goalposts have shifted at the eleventh hour,” he continued.

The plans, according to Labour transport spokesman Jim McMahon, are a “betrayal of confidence, betrayal of pledges,” and a “betrayal of investment.”

“There is no gloss, no spin that can be put on this,” he remarked. “He hasn’t just forgotten about us; he has utterly abandoned us.

“He’s betrayed that commitment,” McMahon claimed, adding that a new connection between Manchester and Leeds had been promised.

The ideas were described as “desperately disappointing” by Labour finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves, a Leeds MP.

“What we’re getting in the north of England is fiddling around the edges rather than a full revolution of transportation,” she remarked.

"Northern Powerhouse Rail has already been proclaimed 70 times by the administration.