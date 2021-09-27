Following his arrest in Italy, the ex-Catalan leader has returned to Brussels.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan leader, returned to Belgium on Monday following his detention in Italy, but claimed he had no clue what his destiny will be when he returns for an extradition court.

As he entered the European Parliament, where he is a legislator, he told media, “I don’t know” what would happen.

“It is up to the judges.”

He acknowledged that he would return to Sardinia on Monday for a court to consider an extradition request from Spain.

Puigdemont was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday and spent the night in prison before being granted provisional parole the next day after a brief court session.

The 58-year-old is wanted by Madrid on sedition charges after leading a failed Catalan independence movement in October 2017 and fled to Belgium to evade prosecution.

His lawyer in Sardinia has claimed that his detention and extradition were without merit.

The compulsory attendance in Italy, according to Puigdemont, “isn’t simple… because it coincides with the plenary week” of the European Parliament.

“However, I shall go…. We are prepared to testify at this hearing.”

Despite Madrid’s prohibition, Puigdemont’s separatist regional government attempted to hold an independence referendum in 2017, which was marred by police violence.

A few weeks later, the administration made a flimsy declaration of independence, sparking a political crisis with Spain and leading Puigdemont and others to leave to other countries.

Those who remained were apprehended and placed on trial, with nine of them receiving sentences ranging from nine to thirteen years in prison.

Despite being pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and the other separatists to face justice for their actions.

He has now been arrested three times since escaping Spain. The first occurred when he arrived in Brussels, and the second occurred in Germany in March 2018, when it took nearly four months for the courts to restore his full freedom.

Although he was granted immunity after being elected to the European Parliament in 2019, it was revoked by the European Parliament in March, in a decision supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

Former Catalan regional ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, both wanted by Spain, are also affected by the judgment.

The trio, however, is appealing the decision of the European Parliament, and a final verdict by the EU court has yet to be issued.