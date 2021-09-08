Following complaints, China will spend $24 million to relocate the 1,200-ton God of War statue.

Following concerns that it is an eyesore, China is allegedly spending $24 million to relocate a gigantic statue of a venerated god of war.

In 2016, a 190-foot tall monument to the martial god Guan Yu was erected in Jingzhou, Hubei Province, but work is currently ongoing to dismantle the statue piece by piece.

Because the relocation operation began earlier this month, the bronze effigy, which weighs roughly 1,200 tons, is currently decapitated. It’s being moved to Dianjiangtai, a new location five kilometers distant where Guan Yu is claimed to have trained his men.

The project is said to have cost 170 million yuan ($26.3 million) to build. After being ordered to remove it last year, the state-owned Jingzhou Tourism Investment and Development Group is spending 155 million yuan to do so.

It “ruined the character and culture of Jingzhou as a historic city,” according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

They also said it “violated urban planning standards,” which were considered to limit the height of structures in the region to 78 feet.

Qin Jun, deputy chairman of the Jingzhou Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning, told the South China Morning Post that they were unaware that the limit applied to sculptures.

He explained, “We thought there should be a limit on building heights, but there was no explicit rule on sculptures.”

Lessons learned from the relocation have been “deep,” according to a statement on the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision (CCDI) website, which was translated from Mandarin earlier this month.

“The massive Guan Gong monument in Jingzhou City, Hubei Province, which has been criticized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, has lately begun to be removed and relocated,” it said.

“It is in violation of the ‘Jingzhou Historic and Cultural City Protection Plan.’ It is a “illegal construction” that is “unauthorized for planning.”

The statue is regarded to be one of the world’s largest bronze monuments, and there was optimism that it would be inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records, attracting a larger audience.

“Back then, we had a strong desire to set a Guinness World Record. As a result, during the design process, it grew larger,” said Zhang Hong, deputy head of the Jingzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism. This is a condensed version of the information.