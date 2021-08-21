Following border clashes, Israel strikes Gaza.

After clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters on the border left scores injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian child who were both critically injured, Israel bombarded Gaza on Saturday.

The skirmishes, which saw thousands of teenage Palestinians hurling firebombs and attempting to mount the Gaza border wall while Israeli troops fired back, occurred three months after Israel and Hamas, the enclave’s rulers, agreed a cease-fire following their worst fighting in years.

A 13-year-old child was left in critical condition after being hit in the head, according to the Hamas Islamist-run Gazan health ministry.

“Forty-one people were injured with various injuries,” the ministry stated in a statement, citing Hamas’ claim that “thousands” of protestors took part.

Hundreds of protesters attempted to scale the Gaza Strip’s northern border barrier, hurling “explosive devices” and attempting to take a rifle from a soldier, according to the Israeli army.

Tear gas canisters were hurled at the demonstrators, who set fire to tyres.

“We responded with riot dispersal means, including where required live fire,” the army added.

When demonstrators fired fire, one cop was injured.

According to the IDF, “an Israeli Border Police soldier was gravely injured by live fire emanating from Gaza and is presently getting medical care at a hospital.”

In a statement, Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai pledged that his force will “continue to act firmly and with all our power against those who seek to harm us.”

“These are undoubtedly incredibly dangerous incidents that will have a response,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated on Israel’s Channel 13 TV news.

Israeli air attacks attacked three Hamas-linked locations shortly after his remarks, a Palestinian security source said AFP, one outside Gaza city, one in southern Khan Yunis, and one in the strip’s center.

There was no immediate response from Israel’s army to the strikes, and no first reports of injuries.

Hamas had organized a protest for Saturday to commemorate the burning of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, 52 years ago.

“Any attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be met with brave resistance from our people,” the movement stated in a statement.

Hamas and other Gaza-based factions issued a united statement late Saturday in which they “saluted the heroic youth” who clashed with Israeli forces.

Since the truce went into effect on May 21, the violence has been at an all-time high.

Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes for 11 days in May.