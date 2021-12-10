Following Biden’s order, the United States will withdraw from all overseas carbon projects for the first time.

After acquiring a cable sent to U.S. embassies, Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Biden administration aims to remove U.S. money from any overseas “carbon-intensive projects,” effectively barring American support for these projects for the “first time.”

By withdrawing federal funds from coal plants and oil drilling projects, the Trump administration will be following through on a vow made at the Group of Seven conference in June, in which the US and other countries agreed to stop subsidizing “unabated” coal power generation.

While the action represents a major shift in US foreign policy, it also allows for a number of “important exemptions.” According to Bloomberg News, the US will continue to fund projects related to “national security concerns,” foreign policy, and disadvantaged places in need of more energy access.

Despite these exemptions, the policy adjustment will affect a “substantial number” of fossil fuel projects abroad, according to the journal, particularly those in Eastern Europe and the Caribbean, where certain countries get supplies of American natural gas. However, the move extends beyond just financial concerns, limiting “diplomatic and technical aid” related to carbon-emitting enterprises.

According to Bloomberg, the memo adds, “Our foreign energy involvement will emphasize on promoting clean energy, fostering breakthrough technologies, improving U.S. clean-tech competitiveness, and providing funding and technical assistance to enable net-zero transitions around the world.”

Biden promised to “integrate climate change into our foreign policy and national security plans” and “reclaim the mantle as the world’s clean energy leader and top exporter” as part of his campaign platform.

Biden’s choice may be popular among those who prefer a cleaner economy and more environmentally friendly foreign policy, but it comes with a number of caveats. According to Bloomberg, the US move “creates a big opening” for China to step in and fill the funding holes created by America’s withdrawal.

According to Bloomberg, between 2017 and 2019, the United States spent an average of $16 billion each year on natural gas projects. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, this was four times the amount it spent on solar and wind development funding. The activities of private American energy firms will not be harmed by this directive.

“As long as you’re there.” This is a condensed version of the information.